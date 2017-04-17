Matt Driscoll: Saying goodbye to a colleague and friend

Last week marked the end of an era at The News Tribune.
Kim Bradford, who led the politics and government team here at the paper for the last six years, logged her last shift Friday. Before that, she helped shape the News Tribune’s editorial page.
Through good times and bad, she’s been here — a valued colleague, a sharp eye, a source of critical institutional knowledge, and — most of all — a friend. Her new employer is lucky to have her.
Goodbyes are almost always difficult. But saying goodbye to Bradford is especially tough for many of us.
As longtime TNT readers know, I’m relatively new here. For just over two years, I’ve tried my best to be worthy of the column space I’ve been given. More times than I’d like to admit, Bradford has saved me from a stupid mistake or made me sound smarter than I am or — generally — made me better.
Those are some of the things good editors do. And Bradford is a great one. To readers, perhaps, editors go largely unnoticed. They certainly don’t get their goofy picture printed in the paper three times a week. But — more than reporters and columnists like myself often acknowledge — they’re essential to what we do.
There are people at this paper who worked with Bradford far longer than I did. They, perhaps better than I, can attest to her professional skill and the myriad of ways she helped shape and strengthen The News Tribune.
But, on a personal level, I can speak to her character, and it’s one of the many reasons her departure from this paper leaves such a void in our newsroom.
When I moved back to Tacoma almost a decade ago, my wife and I had the unforeseen good fortune of moving in next door to Bradford’s family. Never once did she judge us when we, as lowly renters, let the grass grow long.
I was working from home at the time, and she apparently didn’t hold it against me when I’d sometimes emerge, midday, still in pajamas.
We were neighbors. A year later, we moved. In the time that followed, we had many more neighbors.
Then, one day in 2013, our son was diagnosed with a rare and serious neurological disease. When that news made its way to Facebook, Bradford was one of the first people who reached out to us, offering words of support in a time when we desperately needed them.
I hadn’t heard from her in a long time — we had just been neighbors, after all — but the simple gesture epitomizes what kind of person she is.
Eventually, Bradford and I become colleagues. This sort of thing has a way of happening in a town like Tacoma. Here, she hasn’t just been my editor, she’s been a friend. An example: Earlier this year, when our son spent a week in the hospital, it was Bradford who helped organize the office meal train that kept us fed at night and focused on what was important.
She is not one for the spotlight. In fact, there’s a good chance she would prefer this column were about something else (that’s one reason I filed it after her going-away party). Having now worked for her for two years, I know the likelihood is that she’d urge me to spend my words on something she’d view as far more important, such as fiercely holding government accountable. It’s one of her passions.
In this directive, Bradford would probably be right. It’s this dedication to the important role journalism plays in keeping government, and the powerful, in check that has made her so good, for so many years here.
But, for today, this column is about a coworker and friend whose desk is now empty. Sorry, Bradford. Your day-to-day duties at the paper will be assumed by someone else, and we’ll keep writing and reporting, but it won’t be the same.
Good luck. And thanks, again, for everything.
It’s been an honor.
Matt Driscoll: 253-597-8657, mdriscoll@thenewstribune.com, @mattsdriscoll
