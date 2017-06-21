Motel shut down for meth might soon house the city’s homeless

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:36 Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless Pause 1:52 Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world 1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world 1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name 2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump 2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion 2:29 Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors 1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Matt Driscoll and David Montesino mdriscoll@thenewstribune.com; dmontesino@thenewstribune.com

Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Matt Driscoll and David Montesino mdriscoll@thenewstribune.com; dmontesino@thenewstribune.com