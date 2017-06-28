More Videos

2:08 Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group

1:36 Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless

1:52 Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world

1:27 Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world

1:27 The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name

2:16 Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump

2:21 Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion

2:29 Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors

1:34 CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County

2:09 'Where are we supposed to go, what are we supposed to do?'