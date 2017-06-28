Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group
Craig Egan, quite possibly the world's most well-known troll of the anti-vaccination movement is from Tacoma, and he recently decided to go on tour to counter the misinformation being spread by the "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" bus.
Tony Overmantoverman@theolympian.com
More Videos
2:08
Tacoma ‘troll’ relishes grudge fight with anti-vaccination group
1:36
Former Calico Cat Motel may open to house homeless
1:52
Site of homeless transition center, lack of consult troubles Puyallup Avenue property owners
2:12
Going to court as a positive experience
1:27
Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world
1:27
Surplus medical supplies a godsend in many parts of the world
1:27
The Hilltop cafe where everyone knows your name
2:16
Indivisible Tacoma: "Resist and persist" President Trump
2:21
Dixon Village is a fitting tribute to original Tacoma civil rights champion
2:29
Port pile-driving project hits foul note with neighbors
1:34
CASA Program receives more than 5,000 toys for foster kids in Pierce County
2:09
'Where are we supposed to go, what are we supposed to do?'
1:56
Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"
Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Married couple Kate Lantaff and Zak Kinneman own property on Puyullap Avenue, about two blocks from where the City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary homeless "transition center." They and neighboring business owners are troubled about the lack of prior communication.
On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judges, attorneys and law enforcement.
Gateway Medical Alliance is a nonprofit started two decades ago in Pierce County. Last year volunteers packed more than 6,500 boxes of medical supplies, and helped send nine 40-foot containers around the world.
Gateway Medical Alliance is a nonprofit started two decades ago in Pierce County. Last year volunteers packed more than 6,500 boxes of medical supplies, and helped send nine 40-foot containers around the world.
More than 100 members of Indivisible Tacoma, a political activism group that vows to "resist and persist" in the face of the Trump administration, meets Wednesday evening at Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Church in South Tacoma.
In October, Pierce County'ss CASA program was asked if it wanted to be one of five CASA programs across the country to be included in an effort to help distribute gifts to kids in foster care. The outpouring has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.
Nearly two months of outreach ended recently when Tacoma city officials asked homeless individuals to vacate an encampment on the Tideflats along Portland Avenue. The former mill site, polluted by chemicals, is considered unfit for human habitation and was cleared for the second time in recent years.
Cindan Gizzi revisits the intersection of North 21st and Monroe Streets where her daughter, Anna, and a friend were struck by a motorist on their way to school last year. Her daughter is still recovering from her injuries and Gizzi has become a vocal advocate for increased pedestrian safety. "It needs to be our first priority," Gizzi said. "More than drivers' convenience and speed."
In August of 2006 the Soul Salmon sculpture in Gateway Park disappeared. Earlier this month, it mysteriously returned. The development marks an end to a decade-long whodunit, and a cause to celebrate in Old Town