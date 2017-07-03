The chemistry of fireworks

Here's a 90-second chemistry lesson on fireworks and what makes them different colors.
McClatchy
Going to court as a positive experience

Matt Driscoll

Going to court as a positive experience

On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judges, attorneys and law enforcement.

'Where are we supposed to go, what are we supposed to do?'

Matt Driscoll

'Where are we supposed to go, what are we supposed to do?'

Nearly two months of outreach ended recently when Tacoma city officials asked homeless individuals to vacate an encampment on the Tideflats along Portland Avenue. The former mill site, polluted by chemicals, is considered unfit for human habitation and was cleared for the second time in recent years.

Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

Matt Driscoll

Mom on pedestrian safety: "It's different when it happens to you"

Cindan Gizzi revisits the intersection of North 21st and Monroe Streets where her daughter, Anna, and a friend were struck by a motorist on their way to school last year. Her daughter is still recovering from her injuries and Gizzi has become a vocal advocate for increased pedestrian safety. "It needs to be our first priority," Gizzi said. "More than drivers' convenience and speed."

Editor's Choice Videos