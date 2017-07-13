What happens when you hold a small-town election and no one files to run?

Elton Poole gives an answer that’s both short and sweet when asked why he serves on the Roy City Council.
“Somebody has to do it,” the 67-year-old says with a chuckle.
Indeed.
But this year in Roy, nobody seemed to want to.
The regular candidate-filing period came and went without a single person signing up to run for three of the city’s five council seats.
Not one.
Same for the mayor’s seat.
The lack of candidates led the Pierce County Auditor’s Office to call for a special filing period last week, as is required by law.
It worked, to a point.
On the first day of the special period, Roy’s incumbent mayor, Rawlin “Anthony” McDonald, and three incumbent council members, Poole, Jessie Ashman and Harvey Gilchrist all bucked up and threw their hats in the ring. All four incumbents, along with incumbent Leon Garrison, who managed to make the original filing date, will go unchallenged.
So Roy’s government won’t come screeching to a halt.
But what if they hadn’t? And why is it so tough to attract candidates in a city like Roy?
The lack of filings led the Pierce County Auditor’s office to call for a special filing period, July 10 – 12. It was a move required by law.
Such a lack of interest is not unusual for small-time elected positions on water or sewer districts, according to Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. There’s a commissioner on the Kopachuck Ridge Estates Water District who hasn’t faced an election since 1997, says Anderson, calling the 20-year run a record.
But an entire city missing the filing period, even one the size of Roy — a city of fewer than 900 residents where agriculture is king and the Pioneer Rodeo is the biggest draw in town — is “very unusual,” Anderson says.
The three incumbent Roy City Council members I spoke with this week gave varying explanations for missing the regular filing period.
Their reasons ranged from blaming technical issues they say they encountered with the filing website to the 70-year-old Ashman’s honest acknowledgment: “I didn’t think I had to.”
Each told me they wanted the part-time job, which involves twice monthly council meetings, what Poole describes as “not very much” pay, and making decisions on things like street-sign placement and the city’s budget.
Anderson said that if no candidates had come forward during what she described as a “Hail Mary” special filing period, the incumbents would have stayed in office “whether they wanted to or not.”
If they really had wanted out, they would have been forced to resign, she says.
But whether anyone really wants these seats — at least consistently — seems debatable.
Open council seats in Roy are not uncommon, according to Tyler Huey, the assistant editor of the Nisqually Valley News, and a 9-year veteran at the paper. A documented difficulty filling open positions, he says, is not his opinion, “it’s a fact.”
Poole will face his first election this year.
The retired veteran gained his current seat just recently after he interviewed Roy’s previous mayor as part of his post-military college coursework studying organizational leadership.
“(The then mayor) asked me if I would like to be on the City Council, so I thought about it,” Poole says. “And I thought it would be a good idea, so I did.”
Poole applied for open job and got it.
(The then mayor) asked me if I would like to be on the city council, so I thought about it. And I thought it would be a good idea, so I did.
Roy City Councilman Elton Poole
Gilchrist, 41, who also has a background in the military, tells a similar story to Poole’s.
His first encounter with the City Council came after he spoke at a meeting because of what he describes as “an issue” with his water meter.
Gilchrist says was intrigued and drawn to the chance to give Roy residents more of a voice in local government.
So, like Poole, he decided to apply for an open council seat and got it.
A lack of interest also seems to go for the twice-monthly city council meetings. Sparsely attended City Council meetings are the norm in Roy, Huey says.
“Oftentimes, with council meetings, there’s no one in the audience,” says Huey, noting that he has seen an uptick in interest in the last couple years.
So what’s up with this seeming disinterest in local government in Roy and the difficulty finding people to run or to fill open seats?
“I don’t’ know,” Ashman says. “People are just not really into it in a little town.”
Anderson, who oversees elections big and small, has her theories.
A small population limits the potential pool of candidates, she says.
And, “In a town like (Roy), where everyone knows each other, it may be that (residents are) genuinely satisfied with the elected officials,” Anderson says.
She also notes: “The work is not glorious.”
It is, however, necessary.
There are decision to be made, and street signs to place.
Matt Driscoll: 253-597-8657, mdriscoll@thenewstribune.com, @mattsdriscoll
Comments