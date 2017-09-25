Coffee, it turns out, might be a vital ingredient in the revitalization of the East Side

1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center Pause

1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes

0:38 Lakewood man sets his own house on fire, police say

1:31 If your gym clothes weren’t born in a coffee filter, hear this Tacoma company’s pitch

10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour

0:56 Lavon Coleman discusses Huskies decision to run on fourth-and-long

2:46 Doug Baldwin on Seahawks players' action fund for minority education, police training to better U.S.

1:07 Dante Pettis says Huskies found offensive rhythm in second half at OSU

1:20 Jake Browning on UW's slow start against Beavers