Puyallup’s head-in-the-sand attitude toward homelessness is causing trouble elsewhere

More Videos 2:20 VIDEO: New Gig Harbor grocer aims for fresh, local identity Pause 1:24 Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say 1:33 Metronome Coffee partners with Eastside Community Center 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 8:16 The best plays from the best high school football players in 2017 1:04 UPS driver mauled by pit bulls tells harrowing tale to KIRO7 News 1:29 Russell Wilson on goal of NFL MVP: 'I want to be the best in the world' 0:27 Can you identify this 'Grinch'-like thief? 1:52 Police shoot man in a stolen vehicle 2:15 Dramatic views highlight HGTV's 2018 Dream Home in Gig Harbor Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nearby homeless camp to blame for stolen cars, home break-ins, Puyallup farmers say Sam Spooner and Rebecca Heslep of Spooner Farms talk about the impact a nearby homeless encampment has had on their farm. Sam Spooner and Rebecca Heslep of Spooner Farms talk about the impact a nearby homeless encampment has had on their farm. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com

