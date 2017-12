Cassandra Jackson, a preschool specialist, plays with a child at the new preschool at Tacoma Rescue Mission's Adams Street Family Shelter Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. A small, $1,500 grant through South Sound Together/Tacoma Children's Museum has made it possible for the Adams Street Shelter to open a preschool serving the children of people experiencing homelessness. Jackson said they are teaching the children how to trust their environment and others. David Montesino dmontesino@thenewstribune.com