A heroin addict’s tale: 'Noah… I told you were going to die'

Craig Egan, quite possibly the world's most well-known troll of the anti-vaccination movement is from Tacoma, and he recently decided to go on tour to counter the misinformation being spread by the "Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe" bus.
Andrew Kim, whose family owns the property, hopes the city will work with them to use the Pacific Lodge, formerly the Calico Cat Motel, as a solution to the city's homeless problem. Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
Married couple Kate Lantaff and Zak Kinneman own property on Puyullap Avenue, about two blocks from where the City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary homeless "transition center." They and neighboring business owners are troubled about the lack of prior communication.
On Friday, approximately 60 students from three Tacoma middle schools participated in the Pierce County Minority Bar Association's Youth In Law Forum. Students had the opportunity to participate in a mock trial, and hear from a panel of local judges, attorneys and law enforcement.
Gateway Medical Alliance is a nonprofit started two decades ago in Pierce County. Last year volunteers packed more than 6,500 boxes of medical supplies, and helped send nine 40-foot containers around the world.
More than 100 members of Indivisible Tacoma, a political activism group that vows to "resist and persist" in the face of the Trump administration, meets Wednesday evening at Tahoma Unitarian Universalist Church in South Tacoma.
In October, Pierce County'ss CASA program was asked if it wanted to be one of five CASA programs across the country to be included in an effort to help distribute gifts to kids in foster care. The outpouring has exceeded everyone's wildest expectations.