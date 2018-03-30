Tacoma's Project Peace shouldn't let the city explain away what happened to Monique Tillman

SHARE COPY LINK A 17-year-old girl, Monique Tillman, alleges Tacoma police officer Jared Williams's behavior amounted to brutality, when threw her to the ground and used a stun gun on her in the Tacoma Mall parking lot, while working off-duty security there. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com

A 17-year-old girl, Monique Tillman, alleges Tacoma police officer Jared Williams's behavior amounted to brutality, when threw her to the ground and used a stun gun on her in the Tacoma Mall parking lot, while working off-duty security there. Alexis Krell akrell@thenewstribune.com