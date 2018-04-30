Tacoma's Japantown vanished in the 'bat of an eye.' Its history should never be repeated

SHARE COPY LINK Local historian Michael Sullivan and writer Tamiko Nimura say that, per capita, Tacoma once had the largest Nihonmachi (Japantown) in the country. Then it disappeared, two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. Matt Driscoll

