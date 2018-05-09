Homeless and sexually abused before she turned 10, a woman finds 'home' in Tacoma choir

SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future." Matt Driscoll

The Tacoma Refugee Choir will present "Refugee Stories" on Saturday, May 12 at Stewart Middle School — featuring songs, poems, stories and dance "that relate some of the heartache of being a refugee and their courage and hope for the future." Matt Driscoll