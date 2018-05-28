Staggering new United Way reports reveal more Washingtonians struggling to make ends meet

SHARE COPY LINK Four of the top 5 metro areas that saw the biggest jump in poverty from 2010-2016 are in the western United States. The most recent ALICE report for Pierce County found a total of 42 percent of households living at the poverty level. David Caraccio

Four of the top 5 metro areas that saw the biggest jump in poverty from 2010-2016 are in the western United States. The most recent ALICE report for Pierce County found a total of 42 percent of households living at the poverty level. David Caraccio