The Nose: OK, class, time for a lesson in government spin-cycling!

Attention, class — put down those phones! Professor Sniff is about to walk you through a government spin cycle.
This exercise requires imagination. For starters, pretend you work for the state Department of Many Letters, otherwise known as the Department of Social and Health Services, also known in acronym shorthand as DSHS (which is pronounced “dishes”).
Within that department — listen closely — you toil in a sub-department known as Services and Enterprise Support Administration (SESA or “seesaw”), which is where you and your beleaguered communications colleagues are expected to douse flaming barrels of bad news you didn’t create, using nothing but the power of positive thinking.
Got all that? OK, next step. Below decks in your sub-sub department, a bitter revelation looms. A sour-minded journalist is about to publish another negative story about Western State Hospital, as though the public actually cares about the state’s largest mental-health facility. You’d think those reporters would write good news — Not one patient escaped today!
But no.
At any rate, the story describes a report on hospital security conducted by the state Department of Corrections and finished June 6, not long after a pair of patients escaped (one was previously accused of torturing a woman to death.)
That incident prompted the firing of the hospital CEO, as well as the under-the-radar Department of Corrections report. You and your fellow communicators didn’t bother to write anything about the report when it arrived in June — hey, why promote negativity? — but now the journalist has a copy, and that’s bad.
See, the report details some, shall we say, interesting security lapses. One example: 25,000 missing master keys. Wow, that’s a lot of master keys! That might even be more than the total number of hospital doors! But that’s not important right now.
No, what’s important is getting ahead of the bad-news story. So there you have it, class: now what’s your solution?
(Silence)
(Professor Sniff drums fingers)
(More silence)
Man, you folks don’t understand this assignment at all, do you? The answer is a NEWS RELEASE, sent BEFORE the news story appears, leaving out all the bad stuff and underlining the good stuff. Veteran spin cyclists call this technique “inoculation.”
Remember to use phrases like “laser-focused” to describe the hospital’s attitude toward security. Also, it’s important to describe baby steps as spectacular leaps. How? You never mention the number of missing master keys, but you say you’re helping the staff remember not to hand them out like candy and leave them in drawers, while touting your brilliant plan to change the locks.
That’s the kind of stuff that allows you to write a headline for the news release, bragging about “significant safety improvements.” Complicated, but keep it in mind, and expect a quiz on this later.
(Sounds of shuffling paper, notebooks closing, backpacks being shouldered)
Hold on, folks — one more important thing! If you’re a spin-cyclist, it’s vital to understand the art of Leaving Things Out. So when you write your news release about “significant safety improvements,” do not, repeat do NOT mention that the Department of Corrections conducted a similar study of hospital security issues in 2010 — yes, six years ago — and found the same problems then. Leaving that part out allows you to boast about the breakneck speed of your new safety improvements: a mere 90 days! See how that works? OK, get outta here.
Homelessness auditor? The Sniff can’t help liking state Sen. Mark Miloscia (R-Federal Shopping Way). His political career started back in the grunge era, at a one-man sidewalk campaign office on an F-Dub street corner.
These days, Miloscia cuts a bigger profile. He’s running for state auditor against Pierceland’s own Pat McCarthy, while simultaneously vowing to end homelessness in Seattle with a Senate bill that would ... withhold funding from cities that don’t get tough on homeless encampments.
As the Fishwrap’s Mighty Melissa Santos reported this week, Miloscia is grafting the homelessness issue into the auditor campaign, vowing to audit homeless programs across the state if elected.
That stance prompted a quizzical reaction from McCarthy, who pointed out that while homelessness is a big problem, solving it isn’t exactly the state auditor’s problem. In fact, before it was commandeered by ill-fated incumbent Troy Kelley, the auditor’s office was known primarily for its gripping assessments of government accounting and finances.
Miloscia retorts that the state auditor ought to care about homelessness issues, since public money is being wasted on stuff like “illegal drug-use injection sites.”
OK, Mark — if you think sending an accountant to a tent city is the answer, more power to you. Go for it. Try to make the city of Seattle do something it doesn’t want to do, and bang your head against the assembled might of the oh-so-flexible Seattle legislative delegation. God knows the rest of the state has tried.
But in your spare time, take some Sniff-y advice: You might just want to study up a little on those government finance reports the auditor’s office pumps out all the time. They are a bit dry, and they don’t make for photo ops in Seattle, but they are still, you know, a big part of the job description.
Got news for The Nose? Write to TheNose@thenewstribune.com. Twitter: @thenosetribune
