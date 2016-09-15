The Nose: OK, class, time for a lesson in government spin-cycling!

1:02 WATCH: Gig Harbor, Peninsula prepare for league showdown in Fish Bowl Pause

0:24 Play Call of the Week: Muddle huddle TD lifts Bonney Lake over Timberline in final seconds

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting

2:53 Smiling Russell Wilson on how well his sprained ankle feels

2:16 Chris Petersen previews Portland State

0:43 Homeless man found dead in Parkland; suspect arrested

2:05 When it comes to mutton busting, little girls are hard to beat

2:04 Seahawks OL coach Tom Cable on RG J'Marcus Webb, whole line

2:10 Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner on playing near home in LA, blitzing more

3:23 Compton native Richard Sherman on how big Pete Carroll was in L.A.