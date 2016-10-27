The Nose: You gotta love the smell of political rancor in late October

Yeesh — if this election season gets any nastier, The Sniff might have to double the usual dosage of calming pheromones, already a must at this time of year.
If you’re not clued in, the banner political headline at the moment is “Everybody Hates Everybody!” Lawsuits have been threatened, demands made, accusations volleyed, and nits picked.
Start right here in Pierceland, where county auditor Julie Anderson took tons of guff this week because her office sent a message telling voters to return mail-in ballots by Nov. 4, four days before Election Day.
OK, imperfectly worded, since it’s legally just fine to return ballots all the way through Election Day, but the Julester explained that she was following recommendations from the U.S. Postal Service, warning voters that ye olde snail mail isn’t as speedy as it used to be, which is, you know, absolutely true.
That wasn’t good enough for partisans, who somehow managed to weave a fiendish narrative of voter suppression. State Democratic party Chairman Jaxon Ravens announced that the party was thinking of suing the auditor’s office for spreading “misinformation,” which is code for not adding language to the message saying something to the effect of, “you would be smart to mail your ballot early.”
Anderson gave in to the pressure late Thursday, agreeing to mail more explicit language to voters.
Hm. Interesting public display from Ravens, who was all but invisible during his party’s agonizing presidential caucuses last spring. Those ceremonies were roundly slammed as so disorganized that voters gave up in favor of more carefully planned activities such as herding chickens.
The mail-in snafu also turned into electoral ammo for Tina Podlodowski, Democratic candidate for Secretary of State. T-Pod has been taking shots at Republican incumbent Kim Wyman throughout the campaign. She added Anderson to her target list, referring to the “failure” of the mail-in warning and raising the ghoulish specter of voter suppression.
It’s a strange position, since T-Pod suggested earlier this year that Wyman should have used legal powers she didn’t have to cancel the Republican presidential primary. Voter suppression for you, but not for me?
Maybe the real reason is that Anderson historically avoids partisan endorsements. She made an exception this year and endorsed Wyman, presumably earning T-Pod’s ire.
It’s tempting to describe T-Pod’s shelf-rattling rhetoric as Trumpish — but it also calls to mind days of yore in Pierce County, when permanent auditor nemesis and failed candidate Dale Washam spent much of the 1990s deconstructing voter pamphlet language and quibbling over a suggestion that mail-in voters ought to use two stamps to return the thick envelopes, just in case. Those were the days.
Meanwhile, at Republican HQ: You didn’t think the state Republican party would rise above the fray, did you? Ha! Thursday, party leaders demanded the resignation of Evelyn Fielding Lopez, director of the state Public Disclosure Commission, the state’s campaign finance watchdog.
What did Lopez do wrong? She sent a letter to state Senate candidate Tim Probst, locked in a slugfest down in Clark County that could affect control of the Senate majority. Lopez told Probst that campaign ads against him incorrectly described PDC responses to complaints about Probst’s fund-raising.
State Republican leaders said that was a no-no and added that “reviewing the truth or falsity of political advertising” was none of her beeswax. Lopez, acknowledging that she’s a Democrat, retorted that she had no intention of resigning, and added that she didn’t want PDC complaints used to mislead voters. So there.
Meanwhile, at the Hall of Justice: Oh, so much rancor. So much sawing of the air. The rage has hit the campaigns for state Supreme Court. Incumbent Justice Charles Wiggins faces a million-dollar dump of opposition cash, half of it coming from no less than Microsoft co-founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen.
Supposedly, the opposition campaign, which supports challenger David Larson, thinks Wiggins has authored rulings unfavorable to business, though nobody seems to be willing to say what they are.
The real subtext seems to be the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that found charter schools unconstitutional. Allen and Gates are longstanding backers of charters. That puts them at odds with the current court and the state teacher’s union.
Thursday, a union-backed political action committee tried to counter the anti-Wiggins money dump with a pile of its own, splitting $200,000 among three sitting justices: Barbara Madsen, Mary Yu, and Wiggins.
The division of cash led to a spooky number: $66,666 for each candidate. OK, that’s a couple of extra sixes, but still — you’d think the union backers could come up with a number less likely to conjure images of fire and brimstone. Hurry up and get this voting thing over, so everyone can go back to gridlock as usual.
