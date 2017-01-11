The Nose: Champagne bar alert! Plus, city vacancies and a correction from mere elected officials

2:03 Man accused of decapitating 2 women, torching Tacoma house to cover up crime Pause

1:05 Traffic Q&A: Dangerous spot on Portland Avenue

1:16 Preparations underway for the 2017 Inaugural Ball in Olympia

3:04 Pete Carroll says Seahawks will make game day decision in Atlanta on C.J. Prosise

1:02 Puyallup police respond to explosives injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

2:13 Annie Wright will break tradition, add boys high school

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:56 A whiskey twist to a Monte Cristo sandwich