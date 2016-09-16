Traffic

September 16, 2016 11:06 AM

Log truck spills load on Fife street

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A log truck turned over and spilled its load on a Fife street Friday, forcing the closure of 70th Avenue East near Interstate 5.

Police were called about 9:15 a.m. to 70th Avenue East near 26th Street East and found a semi-truck had tipped over and scattered several logs across the roadway.

It’s unclear how the truck tipped over.

Police closed both directions of 70th Avenue East from 20th Street East to Valley Avenue East to clean up and investigate the accident. There is no estimated time for when the roads will reopen.

No one was injured.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Footage from Canyon Road Pioneer Way wreck

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos