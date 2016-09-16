Log truck spills load on Fife street

A log truck turned over and spilled its load on a Fife street Friday, forcing the closure of 70th Avenue East near Interstate 5.
Police were called about 9:15 a.m. to 70th Avenue East near 26th Street East and found a semi-truck had tipped over and scattered several logs across the roadway.
It’s unclear how the truck tipped over.
Police closed both directions of 70th Avenue East from 20th Street East to Valley Avenue East to clean up and investigate the accident. There is no estimated time for when the roads will reopen.
No one was injured.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments