More WSP motorcycles coming to I-5, and troopers want you to know

Washington State Patrol will have 10 motorcycle troopers stationed along Interstate 5 in Tacoma on Wednesday and Thursday to promote safer driving habits, spokesman Kyle Moore said.
The troopers will be on I-5 northbound and southbound between the Portland Avenue East and South 56th Street exits, an area Moore said has the highest collision rates in Pierce and Thurston counties.
“We want to cut down on those collisions, and one way to do that is through high-visibility enforcement,” said Moore, who said the collision data is from September and October 2015.
Moore said the State Patrol is notifying drivers of the increased presence because drivers change their behaviors for the better when they see troopers on the road.
“We want people to know about it,” Moore said. “We want people to drive safe, bottom line.”
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments