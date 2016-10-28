Canyon Road East repairs will mean overnight lane restrictions

Traffic on northbound Canyon Road East between 160th Street East and 116th Street East will be restricted nightly starting Sunday (Oct. 30), for a repair project, according to Pierce County Public Works.
Crews will repair damaged pavement around drainage and sewer lids and complete annual storm-drain cleaning.
The work, which will run from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., is expected to last until Friday (Nov. 11). The project will be shut down overnight Saturdays.
As many as two of the three northbound lanes will be closed during the project. Southbound lanes will remain open.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
