Slow traffic on northbound I-5 in Tacoma

The Pacific Avenue bridge over Interstate 5 in Tacoma should be re-opened to the public Aug. 19. Crews hired by the state Department of Transportation tore down and rebuilt the bridge to accommodate expansion of I-5.
The News Tribune traffic and commuting reporter Adam Lynn gives the answer to a reader question on why the sound panels the Department of Transportation installed shortly after construction of the new Narrows bridge are no longer attached to walls near the expansion springs. The DOT said they removed the panels because they kept falling off.
Traffic moves steadily as work continues on Phase 4 of Tacoma's Water Flume Trail on Friday, June 3, 2016. The roughly 3,600-foot section winds along South Tacoma Way between South M and C streets and will create a 14-foot wide multi-use path for pedestrians and bicyclists.