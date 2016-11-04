Man killed on I-5 in Fife after running onto freeway

A man was killed during the Friday morning commute after he ran onto southbound Interstate 5 in Fife near Port of Tacoma Road trying to avoid police.
The freeway will be closed while Washington State Patrol investigates the fatality, Trooper Todd Bartolac tweeted just before 7 a.m.
Bartolac advises drivers use alternate routes, including state Routes 167 and 512.
Fife Police were chasing the man on foot in the area when he ran onto the freeway and was hit by multiple cars, according to preliminary reports.
At least one car was described as severely damaged.
There are reports of a collision on northbound I-5 in the same area, also slowing traffic.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments