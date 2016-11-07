Traffic

November 7, 2016 10:06 AM

Kimball Drive turns one-way during repaving in Gig Harbor

By Alexis Krell

Crews plan to close Kimball Drive to northbound traffic for repaving work between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday in Gig Harbor.

Only drivers headed from Pioneer Way toward Soundview Drive will have access to the road, according to the Gig Harbor Police Department.

Those headed the other way will need to take a different route.

Crews initially planned to do the work in October at night, but it’s weather dependent. Daytime work became necessary as the schedule got pushed back, because overnight temperatures are now too cold to pave properly, according to the city.

Traffic

Road work on Kimball Drive in Gig Harbor

