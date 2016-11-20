Olympia rush-hour traffic

Enjoy the beauty - yes, beauty! - of the rush-hour commute through Olympia.
Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Traffic

Footage from Canyon Road Pioneer Way wreck

Video footage from the aftermath of a serious accident at Canyon Road and Pioneer Way that left at least two people injured and blocked the intersection on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, after a tractor-trailer lost its brakes and collided with two other vehicles.

Editor's Choice Videos