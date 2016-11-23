Key exit from I-5 into Tacoma to be closed

The exit from the northbound Interstate 5 collector-distributor lanes onto Interstate 705 and state Route 7 in Tacoma will be closed overnight next week.
The closure is necessary so crews working on the M Street to Portland Avenue HOV project can paint a nearby concrete wall and make finishing touches to the new Pacific Avenue Bridge, the state Department of Transportation says.
The exit will be closed beginning at 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It should be open by 4 a.m. the next day.
It also will be closed beginning at 11:59 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with reopening scheduled for 4 a.m. the following days.
A signed detour will be in place.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
