Traffic

December 14, 2016 7:37 AM

Southbound I-5 snarled at 512 following multi-car wreck

By Craig Sailor

csailor@thenewstribune.com

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at state Route 512 are closed following a multi-vehicle collision involving a State Patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.

It could be a few hours before everything is cleared, said the Washington State Department of Transportation at 7 a.m.

At 7:30 a.m. southbound traffic on I-5 was backing up as far north as South 56th Street.

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

Related content

Traffic

Comments

Videos

Tire-eating pothole filled, but legend lives on

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos