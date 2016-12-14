Southbound I-5 snarled at 512 following multi-car wreck

Two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 at state Route 512 are closed following a multi-vehicle collision involving a State Patrol vehicle Wednesday morning.
The collision at I5 & SR512 does have a Patrol car involved. It was struck as the trooper was investigating a existing crash. No injuries.— Trooper T. Bartolac (@wspd1pio) December 14, 2016
It could be a few hours before everything is cleared, said the Washington State Department of Transportation at 7 a.m.
At 7:30 a.m. southbound traffic on I-5 was backing up as far north as South 56th Street.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments