Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry out of service until Friday

The ferry between Tacoma and Vashon Island will remain closed until at least Friday, Washington State Ferries announced Tuesday.
The Point Defiance terminal was damaged Saturday night when the ferry captain had a medical emergency as the ferry was preparing to leave, ferries spokesman Ian Sterling said.
Damage to the terminal’s apron required additional equipment being brought to Tacoma to complete the repairs.
During the Saturday night incident, crew members stopped the boat and used the Chetzemoka’s automatic defibrillator to assist the captain until medics could board, Sterling said.
“The captain collapsed and hit the control panel as he fell, causing the vessel to break away from the dock and damage the dock apron (the articulated ramp at the end of the dock),” according to a news release.
“No passengers on the Chetzemoka were injured, and the captain of the Chetzemoka is expected to make a full recovery.”
People looking to travel to or from Vashon Island can use the Southworth and Fauntleroy ferry terminals, the state Department of Transportation advised.
Updates about the Point Defiance-Tahlequah ferry’s service can be found on Twitter at @wsferries or through free email alerts from the State Ferries website, wsdot.wa.gov/ferries.
