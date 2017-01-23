All drivers on eastbound Route 16 must use bridge toll booths Tuesday and Wednesday nights

All drivers crossing the eastbound Tacoma Narrows bridge, including those with Good to Go passes, will have to use the toll booths Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the state Department of Transportation said Monday.
Work crews will close all the Good to Go lanes on state Route 16 those nights for annual maintenance on the electronic toll equipment.
The lanes will close at 10 p.m. both nights and reopen the next day at 5 a.m.
Also, the on-ramp from 24th Street Northwest to eastbound state Route 16 will close at 8 p.m. both nights.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
