Tacoma’s transportation future subject of Friday forum

The future of transportation in Tacoma will be the subject of Downtown On the Go’s first Friday Forum of 2017.
The event will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Court House Square, 1102 A St.
Panelists will include:
▪ Local transit advocate Chris Karnes.
▪ Alexandra Fastle, government and community relations officer for Pierce Transit.
▪ Chris Rall, Pacific Northwest field organizer at Transportation for America.
▪ David Schroedel, vice president of policy and entrepreneurship at Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.
They will discuss a variety of topics, from implementing Sound Transit 3 to legislative priorities for the current session.
Alisa O’Hanlon, government relations coordinator for the city of Tacoma, will serve as moderator.
The event is free. Those who cannot attend can follow the forum on Twitter under the hashtag #DOTGForum or by following @downtownonthego.
