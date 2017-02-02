Rain threat delays opening of key off-ramp from I-5 in Tacoma

A forecast of inclement weather has prompted the state to delay opening a ramp from northbound Interstate 5 to northbound state Route 167.
Finishing work on the ramp was supposed to occur this weekend, with the ramp to open as early as Monday. It will replace the old ramp leading to state Route 167, also known as River Road.
But crews need dry weather to complete the final tasks, and rain is in the forecast through the weekend.
“Because of the inclement forecast, the work will be rescheduled for the next suitable weekend,” according to the state Department of Transportation. “Specific times and dates will be announced as they are identified.”
The new ramp is a key component in a yearslong project to rebuild I-5 between Portland Avenue and Port of Tacoma Road, including the construction of a bridge over the Puyallup River.
Crews must open the new ramp before they can close the old one and begin the work to build the approach to the new I-5 bridge.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
