Mudslide closes Pioneer Way East in Puyallup

A mudslide has closed Pioneer Way East between Shaw Road East and state Route 162.
A City of Puyallup crew is working to clear the blockage, which was reported just before noon. The city says the road will be closed overnight.
The region is being hit by heavy rainfall that has increased the threat of landslides across western Washington.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, nearly an inch of rain had fallen at Sea-Tac Airport in the preceding six hours, according to the National Weather Service.
