Sign replacement could mean freeway delays near Sumner

Work crews plan to replace two worn-out highway signs near Sumner next week.
The work will require the overnight closure of ramps on state Routes 167 and 410, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Much like the cable guy, state officials are giving drivers a window of when the work is likely. They hope the ramps will be closed for only one night during these times:
▪ The exit from southbound state Route 167 will close at 8 p.m. either Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. the next day.
▪ The ramp from East Main/Traffic Avenue onto westbound Route 410 will close at 8 p.m. either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
▪ The exit from westbound Route 410 to northbound Route 167 will close at 10 p.m. either Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and reopen at 5 a.m. the next day.
“Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time to travel through the area,” the Transportation Department said. “Signed detours will be provided.”
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
