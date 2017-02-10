Mud and flood close state Route 7 between Morton and Elbe

A mudslide near Mineral on state Route 7 has closed the road in the both directions.
Flooding from a creek is complicating matters at the scene near Mineral Road South. The area is in Lewis County between Morton and Elbe.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimate when the road will reopen.
A video from the scene showed heavy equipment working on the road, which disappears underwater from the creek.
UPDATE: SR 7 near Mineral (between Morton & Elbe) is still closed due to a mudslide & flooding from a creek. There is no estimate to reopen. pic.twitter.com/ru4s2dJ5cU— WSDOT - SW Region (@wsdot_sw) February 10, 2017
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments