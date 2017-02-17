Tacoma-area on-ramps to close this weekend for tree removal, repair project

Motorists won’t be able to access northbound state Route 7 from eastbound or westbound 38th Street in Tacoma this weekend.
Also, the on-ramp from state Route 7/Pacific Avenue to eastbound state Route 512 will be closed overnight Saturday (Feb. 18).
The closures of the 38th Street ramps will be in effect from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. They are necessary for crews to remove hazardous trees along state Route 7, according to the state Department of Transportation.
“The work is not allowed during night hours due to safety concerns,” according to the department.
The closures also mean drivers who use the state Route 7-to-38th Street route to bypass clogged Interstate 5 won’t be able to this weekend.
The closure of the state Route 7/Pacific Avenue ramp to state Route 512 will take place from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
Crews will be replacing a damaged guardrail during the closure.
Adam Lynn
