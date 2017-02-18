Repeat offender: Mudslide danger keeps Pioneer Way closed through Monday

It’s been a tough winter for the hillside above Pioneer Way East in Puyallup.
The 3400 block of the road will remain closed through the long holiday weekend (and, yes, that includes Monday).
The hillside above it just won’t stay put.
Mudslides have closed the road more than once in February. When crews scoop and scrape away one mess of muck and vegetation, another appears.
The city’s Twitter feed looks like a family album of landslides.
Photo of landslide that has closed East Pioneer @ 33rd St SE today pic.twitter.com/8K9pTFJIDE— City of Puyallup (@CityofPuyallup) February 9, 2017
The situation will be reassessed next week, Puyallup Police tweeted.
Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor
Comments