February 18, 2017 9:38 AM

Repeat offender: Mudslide danger keeps Pioneer Way closed through Monday

By Craig Sailor

It’s been a tough winter for the hillside above Pioneer Way East in Puyallup.

The 3400 block of the road will remain closed through the long holiday weekend (and, yes, that includes Monday).

The hillside above it just won’t stay put.

Mudslides have closed the road more than once in February. When crews scoop and scrape away one mess of muck and vegetation, another appears.

The city’s Twitter feed looks like a family album of landslides.

The situation will be reassessed next week, Puyallup Police tweeted.

Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

The landslide in Puyallup occurred just after 6 a.m. in the 3400 block of East Pioneer Way near Shaw Road. Police advised drivers to avoid the area.

Lui Kit Wong lwong@thenewstribune.com
 

Puyallup's Pioneer Way blocked by landslide

