February 27, 2017 11:01 AM

Traffic alert: I-5 closed in Seattle

By Jerre Redecker

jredecker@theolympian.com

A rolled over tanker truck has caused the closure of Interstate 5 in Seattle near the I-90 interchange.

According to the state Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, the closure is in effect as of 11 a.m. Monday.

All lanes of westbound I-90 at Rainier Ave S are closed as of 11:10 a.m. Traffic must exit at Rainier Ave S.

