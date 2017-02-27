Traffic alert: I-5 closed in Seattle

A rolled over tanker truck has caused the closure of Interstate 5 in Seattle near the I-90 interchange.
According to the state Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, the closure is in effect as of 11 a.m. Monday.
All lanes of westbound I-90 at Rainier Ave S are closed as of 11:10 a.m. Traffic must exit at Rainier Ave S.
I am 15 minutes from scene. Here is a pic. More pics and info to come. #AvoidArea! pic.twitter.com/WaXbPuoo4P— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 27, 2017
