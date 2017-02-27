Butane truck rollover closes major highways in Seattle

A tanker truck carrying butane rolled over on a major Seattle highway, causing traffic headaches and concerns about a hazardous materials spill.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l5sewP ) that the semi-truck rolled on a southbound lane that feeds into Interstate 5 just after 10 a.m. Monday, around the time that snow showers moved through the region.
Officials closed the freeway between Interstate 90 and the West Seattle bridge. They also closed I-90 at the stadiums.
A Seattle Fire Department hazardous materials team was on the scene and investigating. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.
Images taken from King TV's helicopter show the white tanker truck on its side and several other damaged vehicles.
In another incident, a rolled-over logging truck blocked westbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass.
Comments