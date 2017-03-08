Driving to Portland this weekend? Expect delays (of course) at Nisqually River Bridge

Interstate 5 traffic at the Nisqually River Bridge will be slowed this weekend and next weekend due to scheduled cleaning, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Here’s what to expect:
▪ Southbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, March 11-12.
▪ Northbound lanes will be reduced to two lanes from 5:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.
The state Department of Transportation expects traffic backups to begin about 9 a.m. and build with each passing hour. Drivers should consider traveling through the area before 9 a.m. or after 12 p.m.
