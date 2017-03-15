State Route 302 down to one lane near Victor

Deteriorating conditions have prompted work crews to restrict state Route 302 to one lane near the Pierce-Mason county line, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Saturated soils and other trouble prompted the restrictions Wednesday. In addition, the speed limit in that area has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.
“These temporary measures will be in effect until dry weather allows crews to re-establish two lanes of traffic,” the Transportation Department said.
Crews began work last fall on permanent fixes to stabilize the highway near Victor, but wet weather has delayed that project for now, the department added.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
Comments