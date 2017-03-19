Ramp from I-5 to westbound Route 16 to be closed overnight this week

Drivers heading west on state Route 16 from Interstate 5 in Tacoma will have to follow a detour during overnight hours this week.
Contractor crews need to close the ramp from I-5 so they can install drainage crossings, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The work is part of a bigger project to build a structure that will connect state Route 16 carpool lanes to northbound I-5.
The ramp will be closed:
▪ Monday through Thursday, 11 p.m.-4 a.m. the next day.
▪ Friday, 11:59 p.m.-5 a.m. Saturday.
▪ Saturday, 11:59 p.m.-8 a.m. Sunday.
The Transportation Department also said southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane from 54th Street in Fife to Bay Street in Tacoma overnight Thursday.
The restriction will begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, with all lanes scheduled to be reopened by 4 a.m. Friday.
There are other temporary ramp closures and lane restrictions throughout the I-5 corridor in Tacoma. Motorists can find a complete list at tacomatraffic.com.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
