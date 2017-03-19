Wrecks close state Route 509 overnight

A pair of wrecks Saturday night on state Route 509 in Tacoma left one driver with a broken pinky and another with a citation for reckless driving, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The incidents, which first happened about 10:45 p.m., closed the highway at Port of Tacoma Road for a time, according to the state Department of Transportation.
In the first wreck, a vehicle struck a barrier and nobody was injured, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said Sunday.
In the second collision, two cars collided, causing one to roll, Bartolac said. The driver of the causing vehicle was uninjured but given the reckless driving citation.
The driver of the vehicle that rolled was taken to an area hospital for the broken pinky finger, Bartolac said, but was otherwise unhurt.
The collision was not cleared from SR 509 until 1:45 a.m., according to WSDOT.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments