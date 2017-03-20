Head-on semitruck collision closes SR 507 in Roy

State Route 507 is closed Monday morning in Roy because of a four-vehicle accident that included a head-on collision between two semitrucks, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 25900 block of SR 507.
According to preliminary reports, a car was unsafely passing one of the semitrucks, which ended up causing the two semitrucks to collide, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
