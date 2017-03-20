Traffic

March 20, 2017 6:02 AM

Head-on semitruck collision closes SR 507 in Roy

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

State Route 507 is closed Monday morning in Roy because of a four-vehicle accident that included a head-on collision between two semitrucks, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened about 5:45 a.m. in the 25900 block of SR 507.

According to preliminary reports, a car was unsafely passing one of the semitrucks, which ended up causing the two semitrucks to collide, State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

