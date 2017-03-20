Motorcyclist hurt in SR 167 wreck, taken to Harborview

A motorcyclist was injured Monday morning after a wreck on state Route 167 near the King-Pierce county line, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened on northbound SR 167 about 4:45 a.m., State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac said.
The injured motorcyclist was talking with troopers, Bartolac said, but was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition.
The motorcyclist was alone when he wrecked and ended up hitting the jersey barrier multiple times, Bartolac said.
As of 6 a.m., there was a 7-mile-long backup on SR 167 northbound because of the incident, according to the state Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
