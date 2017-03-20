Car-semi collision snarls northbound I-5 in Tacoma

A collision between a car and semitruck is snarling traffic Monday morning on Interstate 5 in Tacoma, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The 6 a.m. collision on northbound I-5 at Portland Avenue left three lanes closed for nearly half an hour. Traffic backed up past the 72nd Street exit because of the incident.
Nobody was injured in the wreck, though Tacoma firefighters had to move the semitruck back to be able to get the driver of the car out.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
