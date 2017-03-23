North Cascades Highway to open late this year

The North Cascades Highway will open later than usual this year thanks to the massive amount of snow.
State Route 20 typically opens to drivers around the first weekend in May. This year, officials estimate it could be as late as June.
The latest reopening ever was June 14, 1974.
“We’ve only been closed through Memorial Day once in 40 years, but it could happen this year,” said Don Becker, a maintenance supervisor for the state Department of Transportation.
Crews will start clearing the highway April 10, nearly a month later than the typical mid-March date. Continued iffy weather, snow slides and full avalanche chutes have made it dangerous to start work.
It takes 4-6 weeks to clear North Cascades Highway in a normal year. This year, it could take up to eight weeks.
Workers assessed the highway March 16 and found 25 feet of snow covering some areas of SR 20, especially below four of the 11 avalanche chutes on Cutthroat Ridge.
The three main chutes below Liberty Bell Mountain were still full and 35-45 feet of snow accumulated on the highway below.
Once crews start clearing the highway, nobody is allowed beyond the closure gates while work is done Monday through Thursday, even skiers and bicyclists.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
