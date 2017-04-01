New pavement coming to River Road, but first some pain

It’s a case of good news/bad news for folks who use state Route 167 to travel from Puyallup to Tacoma during the evening hours.
The good news: Won’t be long and you’ll have five miles of smooth new pavement on that stretch of Route 167, also known as River Road.
Bad news: Crews are going to restrict traffic in that direction to one lane while they work.
The project kicks off Monday.
Drivers can expect lane restrictions between 18th Street Northwest and Grandview Avenue on the following days and times:
▪ Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.
▪ Fridays from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturdays.
The work is expected to last until June.
Adam Lynn: 253-597-8644, @TNTAdam
