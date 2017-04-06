Clothing-filled semi rolls over onto Pacific Highway in Fife

A semi truck and trailer full of clothing rolled over Thursday afternoon while apparently taking a turn too fast.
Fife Police said the semi pulling a trailer filled with 40,000 pounds of clothing was headed south on Port of Tacoma Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
As the driver turned north onto Pacific Highway East the truck and trailer rolled over.
The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved.
Fife Police said speed was probably a factor in the accident.
The accident has closed Pacific Highway eastbound between Port of Tacoma Road and 34th Avenue East while crews work to right the truck and trailer.
