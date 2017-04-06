Driver injured in Bonney Lake rollover crash

A driver was injured Thursday afternoon after a one-car rollover crash in Bonney Lake in which the person is suspected to be intoxicated, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on state Route 410 eastbound near Myers Road. The truck ended up on its passenger side with debris strewn all around it, and it damaged a jersey barrier in the process.
The driver was taken to a Tacoma hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bonney Lake police.
Washington state Department of Transportation officials are on site to repair the jersey barrier, choking SR 410 down to one lane in each direction near the crash site, according to Bonney Lake police. Repairs are expected to last into the evening.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
