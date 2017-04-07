Getting to Tacoma city center gets tricky later this month

There’s another change coming to the Interstate 5 commute through Tacoma later this month.
That’s right: One. More. Thing.
Contractor crews working on the seemingly never-ending project to resurface I-5 and add HOV lanes through Tacoma will close the exit from the northbound freeway to city center.
Exit 133, which provides access to Interstate 705, state Route 7 and downtown Tacoma will be closed for seven months, said Cara Mitchell, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transportation.
An exact date for the closure has not been set, but the earliest it is expected to happen is April 14, Mitchell said. That date could be pushed back by bad weather, she added.
“During the closure, crews will build new northbound lanes, a new northbound I-5 bridge and a new northbound I-5 off-ramp to Tacoma’s city center,” Mitchell wrote in a news release. “They will also start building new HOV lanes for both eastbound and westbound SR 16 traffic merging to I-5.”
Northbound I-5 drivers who wish to access I-705, Route 7 or downtown Tacoma during the closure will have to follow what DOT officials are calling a “straightforward detour.”
It entails leaving the freeway at Exit 132 – that’s the one for westbound Route 16 and South 38th Street – following the collector-distributor lanes and then taking the exit from there for northbound I-705 and downtown Tacoma.
DOT and its contractors have put together a video showing the route. You can find it online here: http://bit.ly/2nhqPnO.
Traffic congestion is expected.
“The detour is straightforward, but we expect some backups to occur during peak commute hours,” said Gaius Sanoy, a DOT project engineer. “We’re asking commuters to plan ahead to take alternate routes if possible.”
In a bit of good news, crews were able to open the new ramp from northbound I-5 to northbound Route 167, also known as River Road, this past weekend.
