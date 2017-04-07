Slide blocks state highway near Oso

A landslide on State Route 530 near Oso in Snohomish County was blocking all lanes of traffic Friday night, closing the highway at milepost 36, the state Department of Transportation reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.
The department said both directions of the highway were closed, due to an unstable hillside. Officials could not say Friday night when the highway might re-open.
The Associated Press reported that some homes were evacuated near the slow-moving slide. In 2014, a massive landslide in Oso killed 43 people.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton told the AP that geologists monitoring the area near Oso noticed some land movement in the past few days and saw an increase in movement Friday.
Ireton said the road closure and evacuations were done as a precaution. She didn’t immediately know how many people were evacuated but said anyone who needed to be evacuated had been contacted, AP reported.
