April 14, 2017 4:42 PM

Falling trees will mean restricted lanes on Route 16 near Gig Harbor

By Adam Lynn

Work to remove potentially dangerous trees will mean lane restrictions along state Route 16 near Gig Harbor next week.

Segments of the right lane of eastbound state Route 16 approaching Olympic Drive will be closed from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, the state Department of Transportation reported Friday.

Depending on their progress, crews also might close parts of the right lane of westbound state Route 16 in the same area between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. those days.

The work is restricted to daylight hours because of safety concerns.

